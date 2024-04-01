An inmate from the Campos del Río prison who was on prison leave was arrested last weekend accused of trying to stab a young man to death in the parking lot of the Molina hospital. According to sources close to the investigation, the suspect, José A., had left the prison three days before. The accused, with up to 49 previous arrests, has already been placed in provisional prison along with another young man, Germán R., who allegedly also collaborated with him in the attack.

The events occurred in the early hours of last Saturday, when the National Police received a call alerting of a stabbing in the Fátima neighborhood. The agents located the 26-year-old victim, along with two brothers, inside the hospital parking lot. Her relatives explained that she had received a stab wound in the chest, at the level of the lung, so the officials, tightly packing the wound, transported the affected person, who was in a state of semi-consciousness, to the hospital. The young man was in serious condition. He was transferred to Morales Meseguer, where he underwent emergency surgery and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Witnesses explained to the Police that a fight had broken out and that some of the participants had fled by jumping into a preschool in the area. The agents, inside that center, located a large knife covered in blood.

The affected person, 26 years old, had to undergo emergency surgery at Morales Meseguer and is admitted to the ICU

One of the victim's brothers offered information about the suspects. As he explained, they had met Germán R. at a betting shop in Molina to discuss a problem he had had with his brother. This relative, he claimed, tried to mediate, but the suspect did not listen to reason and told him “that he was going to kill his brother.” Later, at the hospital, he arrived accompanied by José A. and two other suspects, pounced on the victim.

Lawyer Eduardo Romera has assumed the defense of the two main defendants, who have been remanded in provisional prison. The lawyer maintains that Germán R. acted under the influence of alcohol and has already asked the court to take samples from the young man to prove this point.