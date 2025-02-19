02/19/2025



Actress Mónica Cervera has been arrested in Marbella. The arrest took place last Monday for a claim in force of a criminal court in Malaga. After being brought to court has been sent to prison. According to Canal Malaga, a crime against heritage is attributed. Marbella’s actress was news a few months ago because she was living in the street.

Mónica Cervera began in the entertainment world forming in dance in Madrid and, later, continued to form in dramatic art in Marbella. His first appearance was in the short film ‘fungi’. from Ramón Salazar. On television he played a hands to work and in cinema is remembered for Octavia, stones, FERCUTO CRIME or 20 centimeters.

With fervenient crime, its greatest success came as an actress, as she was nominated for Goya Award to the Revelation Actress. It was in 2005 and that launched his career. Then he made series as with two heels and his great fame came to him with the one who is coming.

That’s when he met stardom. His last project was in 2016. Then it disappeared. Nothing was known about her, until the magazine Semana discovered it in Demacrada Marbella and living in the street. He acknowledged that I would not return to the cinema or television. Rapada and emaciated his image opened the debate on mental health and success management.









In those days he assured that a park of a park lived Because I had no money to pay a rent. In his social networks he sent messages. «They have to respect me. I want them to leave me alone and live as I have chosen to live, ”he said.

In those days in which it was discovered as a vagabundo, he said: «I don’t want them to name me the word television or cinema. I was there in his day, but I never want to return. I’m fine as I’mI don’t want to talk about that past. ”

At that time he said that he was tried to get out of that situation of being homeless for his own steps. «I’ve been year and a half waiting for the minimum income of insertion, or the minimum vital income, and I am alone waiting for them to approve it, “he said last June. Now, eight months later, he enters prison for the mistakes of the past.