The National Police has arrested in Marbella (Málaga) a fugitive sentenced in France for kidnapping and homicide crimes, for which he had been sentenced to 20 years in prison, which is why he was consistent with a European arrest and delivery order. They were agents of the local citizen security brigade of the Marbella police station who detected A suspicious maneuver of the fugitive behind the wheela circumstance that led to its identification.

This has been announced by the body in a statement, in which they detail that, after the relevant checks, They gave the police high to the suspect. This, far from meeting the requirement, undertook the escape hastily, so the agents initiated a chase.

The driver was intercepted by the police endowment, and showed great resistance to agentswhich were forced to use their electronic immobilization weapons. For identification, the fugitive also showed a French identity letter, whose falsehood was detected In situ.

After the first performance of the Patrol of Citizen Security, the agents of the local Judicial Police Brigade in Marbella took care of the investigation with the intention of finding out who was behind this person and What was your true identity.

Fled in France

The suspect would have taken advantage of during the police driving device in France flee from agents that guarded him. He helped by third parties who were waiting for him in a car and since then he was a fugitive.

After the arrest, the investigated was made available to the Court of Instruction number 5 of Marbella in duties of guard for the crimes of falsehood and attack, as well as by the judicial claim in force. Finally, the National Court has decreed its Entry into prison.