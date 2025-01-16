The National Police has arrested a woman in Malaga for allegedly stabbing his partnerwho has also been arrested for allegedly mistreating her and violating a restraining order.

Those investigated, both 43 years old and established couple for many yearsAccording to police sources, they were arrested in the early hours of January 11 after an emergency call alerted them to the events.

After the police officers arrived, The man had a stab wound to his forearm. and the woman assured the police that they had argued and that she, whose eye was swollen, had stabbed him when he tried to defend himself.

On provisional release

Other sources close to the investigation have indicated to EFE that They both have a historybut they have not specified their nature, although they have confirmed that he had a restraining order on her.

The Court of Violence against Women, acting as guard, has agreed release provisionally the two investigatedaccording to what judicial sources have told EFE. In their appearance before the judge on duty, both have taken advantage of their right not to testify, thus avoiding accusing themselves of the facts.

The prosecutor requested his release, although the case against both continues. In the case of the man, for the alleged commission of a crime of breach of a restraining order and a crime of injuries. In the case of women, for a crime of injuries.

Court number 4 has recused itself in favor of the Violence against Women Court number 2, which will be in charge of continuing the investigation.