The Civil Guard has arrested a person for his alleged participation in the extortion of several neighbors from the town of Mairena del Alcor (Seville), through death threats and attacksaccording to the Armed Institute.

Members of the Territorial Judicial Police Team of the Los Alcores Civil Guard, together with the town’s Main Post, began the investigation on October 23. This began when a resident of Mairena del Alcor reported that he had been the victim of extortion for months and was subjected to death threats if he did not hand over money that the alleged perpetrator of the events claimed.

The complainant stated that, due to the insistence of the perpetrator and fear for his safety and that of his family, he had come to give you a total of 3,140 euros. Part of that amount was obtained through a personal loan that he was forced to apply for, which further aggravated his financial situation. During the initial investigations, the agents discovered that this situation It was not an isolated case.

Serious psychological consequences

Three more victims were identified, all residents of the town, who had also been subject to this situation. In total, the suspect would have managed to extort more than 25,000 euros in just over a year. The victims agreed that fear and coercion had prevented them from previously reporting the events.

With the support of the Civil Guard and the security provided by the ongoing investigation, they were given the confidence to break their silence. After collecting the necessary evidence and ensuring the protection of the victims, on November 6, the Civil Guard proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrator of at least four crimes of extortion.

The detainee, along with the proceedings, was placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority of Carmona, in charge of determining his procedural situation. The researchers They do not rule out that there may be more affected and they keep the investigation open to clarify if the detainee is related to other similar cases.

The events described have not only had an economic impact on the victims, but have also had serious consequences on your psychological well-being. All of the affected people have stated that they have suffered significant emotional deterioration due to the prolonged time they were subjected to these coercion.