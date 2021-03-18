The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the ‘Pyramid’ operation, which began last February to clarify a series of robberies with force in houses of the Cartagena deputation of The Urrutias, has arrested an experienced criminal who is attributed about thirty crimes of robbery with force.

La Benemérita has recovered tools, small appliances, house keys and other belongings.

The investigation began last February, when the Civil Guard detected an increase in the number of burglariess of Los Urrutias, El Carmolí and Punta Brava, events that had generated some social alarm.

La Benemérita established numerous devices aimed at preventing future robberies, as well as identifying the person behind these crimes.

In one of these services, a Citizen Safety Prevention patrol surprised an individual while he was running out of a house. The suspect took a vehicle that was parked nearby and fled the scene and later abandoned it in an area with poor lighting, where he was located by the agents.

Tracks on the vehicle



The civil guards determined that it could be tourism used by the suspect, since inside they observed clothing such as balaclava and gloves, as well as a flashlight. The owner of tourism, a resident of Los Urrutias with a long criminal record, then emerged as the main suspect in the robberies that occurred in the area.

Aware of the suspect’s criminal skills, La Benemérita organized a series of discreet surveillance devices focused on their radius of action: Punta Brava, El Carmolí and Los Urrutias.

One of these surveillance was positive when a patrol detected the movement of the vehicle, driven at high speed by the suspect, on a public road in Los Urrutias, for which he was intercepted.

Inside, the civil guards found various objects of dubious origin, such as tools, small appliances, house keys and other household items, for which they were intervened for analysis. Subsequently, the study of these objects allowed to attribute to the suspect, about thirty robberies with force, committed in houses of Los Urrutias, El Carmolí and Punta Brava.

From that moment, the Civil Guard focused its efforts on its location, although his extensive criminal experience made him elusive in such a way that his whereabouts were unknown since that date, he was found and detained days later.

The ‘Pirámide’ operation, which began last February, has culminated in the clarification of about thirty robberies in homes in Los Urrutias, El Carmolí and Punta Brava, as well as the recovery of numerous stolen objects. The detainee – male, 38 years old, Moroccan and resident of Los Urrutias -, the recovered effects and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Cartagena Guard Investigating Court.