The National Police located a German shepherd tied up in a shed in a field and had to be transferred urgently to a veterinary clinic The abandoned dog tied in a house in a field with obvious symptoms of malnutrition and abuse. / PN

Agents of the National Police a 19-year-old young man was arrested in Lorca as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse. The detainee tied the dog with a chain in a box made with box springs and ignored it. The agents found the animal with clear signs of neglect and mistreatment, it was malnourished and the police decided to take it urgently to a veterinarian who, despite the attempts, could not save its life.

The Judicial Police Brigade initiated an investigation into the detainee in which the indications continued since they could probably be using the dog to illegal dangerous dog fighting training. When it was no longer useful for such a task, he abandoned it. The detainee, a 19-year-old youth, was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse.