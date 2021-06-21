The alleged thief has a long history and had just been released from jail Balcony through which the alleged thief entered the house. / Town Hall Lorca

Local Police stopped in Lorca to a man who had climbed on the balcony of a house to rob. The events occurred at dawn on Saturday in a house in the San Cristóbal neighborhood where a woman called for help from her balcony.

The agents intercepted the thief minutes later, who was recognized by one of the tenants since it surprised him when he had entered his room where he slept with his young son.

The detainee, who has numerous police records for similar events and had just been released from prison, had to be transferred to the Rafael Méndez hospital since He injured himself by hitting the screen of the police vehicle, according to the Security Councilor, José Luis Ruiz.

He is charged with the crime of robbery with attempted escalation and serious threats to authority. It was also proposed for a sanction for possession of narcotic substances since during the search carried out by the agents in the dungeons they intercepted two grams of cocaine.