The jewelry designer Jade Jagger (Paris, 51 years old), daughter of the leader of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, was arrested on Wednesday night in the city of Ibiza after “pushing, scratching and punching” several agents of the National Police. They went to the vicinity of a restaurant after a call reporting that her companion had been aggressive with the staff of the establishment where they were dining. Jagger has spent the night in the dungeons of the Ibiza National Police station and will go to court on Friday, according to sources close to the investigation.

The events began around nine at night in a restaurant in the port area of ​​Ibiza, where Jagger and a man were having dinner. According to several witnesses, the man had behaved “aggressively” with the waiters and the staff of the premises during the time he had been dining. At one point, the man was “out of control” and was asked to leave the establishment. After going out into the street, the detainee began to utter insults to passers-by, showing an aggressive attitude towards the people who were in the place, who called the National Police to request assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police officers met a very upset individual who began to hurl insults at them and threaten the people who were in the area, refusing to be identified. The man, sources close to the case explain, showed at all times “a hostile attitude” and was required to stop. However, he resisted, disobeyed the orders of the policemen and pushed the agents who approached him, according to several witnesses.

It was at that moment that Jagger came out of a nearby doorway and pounced on a female police officer, scratching her. After several pushes and insults uttered in English against them, they required the service of an ambulance because his companion was still beside herself. However, the individual also resisted being treated and was finally arrested.

According to investigative sources, Jagger is accused of pushing, punching and scratching police officers. Both were handcuffed and taken to the city’s National Police station, where they spent the night. Throughout Friday it is expected that they will go to court, accused of a crime of attack against authority.

Jade is one of eight children of the legendary Rolling Stones with model Bianca Jagger and has carved out a career as a jewelry designer. On your Instagram account It has almost 85,000 followers. and in her latest photograph, published a week ago, she appears photographed in a hotel on the island smiling for “the return of spring” to Ibiza.