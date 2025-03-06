The tourist claimed that the column had bought her from a seller in Athens and that she did not know that it was a protected cultural good

03/06/2025



Updated at 7:43 p.m.





A German tourist has been arrested in Greece for steal an old column and try to take it to Italy Through the port of Patras. The 61 -year -old individual claimed that he did not stole the relic, but that someone sold it in Athens in an area near the acroplis.

The port police have accused the man of a crime of antique trafficking by wanting to strain this old object this Saturday. The authorities verified, with an archaeologist, that it was an authentic old column and that the intention was to get it out of the country.

The tourist claimed that the column had bought her from a seller in Athens and that she did not know that it was a protected cultural good. His explanations did not calm the suspicions of the agents that They proceeded to arrest to clarify what happened.

The stolen column is a fragment of a smooth shaft with an incalculable historical value since it goes back to the classical era or even before. Now the doubt is about the site where it was stolen. The Ministry of Culture has already mobilized to do the relevant investigation and determine what place it was taken.