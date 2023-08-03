The National Police have arrested in the municipality of Calonge (Girona, 11,000 inhabitants) a “dangerous” fugitive accused of murdering a member of a rival gang in France. The Gallic country had been looking for KG, known as Dragon-fly, a French citizen who was allegedly part of a criminal organization operating in the Drôme department (in south-eastern France). After several months on his trail, the police managed to track down KG and arrest him on July 28, after he fled from officers by jumping from building to building.

In May of this year, KG shot and killed a rival gang member. She had arranged a meeting with him with the excuse of resolving a problem that had arisen between them, as reported by the National Police in a statement on Thursday. After committing the crime, the now detainee fled with his vehicle and then burned it for fear of reprisals from the rival organization and to hinder the police investigation. In May several murders were recorded in the Drôme, according to the French newspaper south westin a context of reckoning between rival gangs.

On May 25, a citizen found a lifeless body in a supermarket parking lot and investigators found a charred car near the body. The French authorities identified Libélula as the alleged perpetrator of these events, issued a search warrant against him and informed Spanish investigators that the fugitive could be in the province of Girona, but that they suspected that he was constantly changing his residence.

The police investigation determined that the fugitive resided in the Gironés municipality of Calonge under the identity of his brother and with his family. Finally, they located it on July 28. Dragonfly had changed his appearance and dyed his hair. When he became aware of the agents’ presence, he attempted to escape by jumping from building to building. After several minutes of pursuit, he was arrested by agents from the Sant Feliu de Guíxols police station.

The operation was carried out by the Spanish and French police authorities within the framework of the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (Enfast), which aims to increase security within the European Union by improving tracking and the number of arrests of criminals under international search. So far this year, numerous fugitives from justice have been arrested in Spain, including one of the 10 most wanted by the FBI. And this Tuesday three of the most persecuted fugitives in Europe who face a life sentence in Hungary for drug trafficking crimes fell in Calpe.