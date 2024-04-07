Sunday, April 7, 2024, 2:37 p.m.











The National Police have arrested a man accused of dousing his girlfriend with alcohol and setting fire to him under the Carlos Marx Bridge, in Gijón. It was the victim herself who managed to escape and ask for help at the nearby Covadonga shelter.

The alleged attacker could be arrested at the same place. Apparently, he could have used alcohol from a drink bottle to pour it over her and set it on fire with a lighter.

The injuries suffered by the victim are not serious. The woman could be discharged in the next few hours to continue with outpatient treatments.