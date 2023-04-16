Where would he be if not on the Costa del Sol. The drug trafficker Anselmo Sevillano has been arrested in Estepona (Málaga, 71,925 inhabitants) by local police officers from that municipality and Marbella after a wide persecution along the A-7 motorway and the housing developments in the area. Considered one of the most active hashish drug traffickers at the turn of the century, he had been arrested in Huelva in 2011 after six years on the run from justice. In third degree prison, his whereabouts were unknown after failing to appear at the end of a permit to travel from Galicia to Seville. The inmate accumulates various sentences that will keep him in prison until the end of this decade.

Sevillano has spent several years in the Córdoba prison, until in February of this year he obtained a work contract in A Coruña through a lawyer who represents him. There he worked as a driver during the day while, every night, he had to return to the Social Reintegration Center in the Galician city to sleep. After requesting permission to go to trial in Seville, he never returned. Then the Civil Guard and the National Police began to track the whereabouts of the inmate who, according to sources close to the Ministry of the Interior, had accumulated several sentences. The last, 14 years in prison.

Despite the police device developed for his capture, his fall has been practically a coincidence, as anticipated The confidential. Sevillano was driving a gray Mercedes-Benz with German registration through San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella) when a patrol of the Marbella Local Police stopped him after observing something strange in his driving. Far from stopping, the driver accelerated and began a flight that first took him to the A-7 motorway in the direction of Estepona. The agents requested the collaboration of several police patrols from the neighboring municipality and, shortly after seven in the evening, the vehicle managed to be intercepted in the access lane to the Guadalmansa urbanization. Later he was transferred to the National Police station.

His arrest took place just five kilometers from the Atalaya Park urbanization, also in Estepona, where he was already captured in August 2011. At that time, he had been in search and capture for six years for breach of sentence. The agents of the Narcotics Group of the Judicial Police of Huelva surprised him in a luxurious villa. He had several high-end cars, which were intervened along with more than fifty mobile phones and half a dozen nautical GPS.

It fell within the so-called Operation Celeste, which had the collaboration of the Special Response Group for Organized Crime (Greco) Costa del Sol and in which ten other people were arrested after a cache of 3.6 tons of hashish was found in the Huelva municipality of Isla Cristina. Before, in 2005, he had also been arrested along with his then partner, Sergio Mora Carrasco, alias The Yeyoalso a history of the world of drug trafficking in Andalusia.