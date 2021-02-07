The National Police have arrested a man in Elche (Alicante) as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries and another of hate. Presumably, the arrested man bit off the victim’s ear to later upload a video to a well-known social network where he made fun of her while proffering racist insults. At the time of his arrest, the alleged perpetrator indicated that he had flushed his ear down the toilet.

The investigation began when the victim, of Senegalese origin and Spanish nationality, went to the Elche National Police station to request help. In his complaint, he told the officers that he had suffered a serious physical attack by a person who had bitten off part of his ear. He was also seriously shocked by the racist insults that the alleged aggressor gave him in a video that he had posted on the Internet where he also made fun of him.

After several efforts, the agents verified that the alleged perpetrator had uploaded the video to a well-known social network showing, on a bloody napkin, the piece of the ear torn off while mocking and insulting him with racist motives. Despite the fact that the video had already been deleted, the police managed to recover it and verify that it had already been reproduced almost 1,000 times.

That same day, the agents located and arrested the perpetrator as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries and another of hate. At the time of his arrest, he indicated that he had disposed of his ear after flushing it down the toilet.

The police have found that those involved began the discussion days ago through the same social network, when the attacked tried to mediate a fight with a third party. His intervention made him a victim when he began to receive insults and threats from the alleged perpetrator until he carried out the physical attack.

The 22-year-old detainee, of Spanish nationality, has had numerous previous arrests and has already been brought before the judicial authority.