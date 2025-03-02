03/02/2025



Updated at 14: 31h.





The National Police stopped on Friday afternoon to an individual for harassing the councilor of the PSOE in Ciudad Real and leader of the socialist youth in the province, María Montes, whom He had already incredible on more than one occasion.

The event occurred in the establishment that a well -known supermarket chain has in Olivo Street in the provincial capital, where The mayor was making purchases when he was approached by the individual.

Sources of the Subdelegation of the Government of Ciudad Real have assured Europa Press that the 40 -year -old man had already harassed the socialist mayor on several occasions. In January, Montes herself denounced another incident in which she was incredible by the now detained when she left the headquarters of the local group of the PSOE of Ciudad Real with her daughter.

On the other hand, socialist sources have indicated that the arrested is part of the group of people who are concentrated daily to PSOE headquarters in Ciudad Real to utter insults against party members.









Since November 2023, these protests have developed in rejection of the Amnesty Law proposed by the PSOEgenerating a climate of tension that has even led some affiliates and supporters to avoid going to the headquarters for fear of threats and aggressions.