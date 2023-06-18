Sunday, June 18, 2023, 7:58 p.m.



Agents of the Local Police of Cieza arrested a young man this Saturday for an alleged crime of attack against the authority and for disturbance of public order. According to police sources, the man, in his 30s and in an irregular situation in Spain, was with an “aggressive attitude” at the bus station, inside one of the vehicles, with the intention of traveling on the Cieza line. to Murcia.

For this reason, eyewitnesses called 112 demanding police presence. When the officers arrived, they invited the suspect off the bus and tried to calm him down, but were unable to. Far from it, the man tried to attack the police, for which he was subdued, resisting the arrest, and even tried to kick the patrol vehicle that had to transfer him.

A possible crime of attacking the agents of the authority is attributed to him, at the same time that proceedings were opened for his irregular stay in Spain. The circumstance occurs that the same person was disturbing order on public roads and in a public park hours before.