A joint operation of the Cieza Local Police and the Civil Guard made it possible on Tuesday morning to arrest a man who, according to police sources, assaulted your partner when she was at home in the San José Obrero neighborhood.

According to the same sources, the man went to look for his wife, but she refused to open the door, so the alleged assailant broke the glass of a window and an interior door, managing to access the house.

Once inside, both they got into an argument which concluded with the injured woman, always according to the official version, which also ruled out that one of the married couple’s daughters was physically affected by the fight. The detainee fled the house but shortly after was located by the agents in a nearby bar, proceeding to his arrest by a alleged crime of gender violence.