Sunday, July 2, 2023, 4:25 p.m.



The Cieza Local Police arrested a man in his 40s who was stealing from inside a vehicle near the bus station and who had previously tried to do so in the same area.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Saturday, when 112 received a call from a neighbor who denounced how his car, parked on a street near the bus station, was being robbed.

Several units of the Local Police immediately went to the place and were able to intercept the suspect after carrying out a raid in the surroundings. After consulting the database, the agents realized that this man, of Arab origin, has an extensive criminal record in cities such as Torre Pacheco, Lucena, Cabra or Pilar de la Horadada. After being identified and arrested, he was placed at the disposal of the Civil Guard.