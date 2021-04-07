He got hold of the cafeteria cash register, but there was no money in it because the building has been closed to the public since the pandemic began. Center for the Elderly of Cieza. / LV

The Local Police of Cieza arrested a man at the last minute of last Tuesday who minutes before had forcibly accessed the Center for the Elderly of the IMAS, located on Gran Vía. The events occurred shortly before midnight, when the agents were notified of the presence of an individual inside the Pensioner’s Home, and that he had accessed through a window.

When the police arrived, the assailant fled, starting a chase that paid off near the center, where the alleged thief was intercepted. He had managed to get hold of the cash register in the cafeteria, but in which there was no money because the center has been closed to the public since the pandemic began in March of last year. The detainee, a young foreigner in his 30s, was taken to the Civil Guard barracks.