Friday, June 23, 2023, 6:05 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Local Police and Civil Guard agents attended and later arrested a man who was injured during a fight with another individual. After being rescued, they realized that he was in a search and capture situation. The events occurred before midnight this Thursday, when the Benemérita COS alerted that a fight was taking place in the Príncipe de Asturias garden in Cieza and that one of the participants was injured.

Several units of the Local Police and the Civil Guard went there, and found a man lying on the ground with several injuries to one of his legs and several cuts, possibly caused by a knife. Likewise, the agents were able to verify that the alleged attacker had fled.

The wounded man, 23 years old and of Maghrebi origin, was taken by ambulance to the Cieza hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Later, upon being identified, the Civil Guard verified that the alleged victim was in a search and capture situation for a robbery in the city of Murcia, for which, after treating his wounds, they proceeded to arrest him.