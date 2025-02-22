About 3,500 euros were entered into its own account, through small amounts movements, so as not to raise suspicions

He re -entered his account More than 3,500 eurosof the purchases he made in half a hundred businesses. He did it using manipulated datáphones with small amounts movements, so as not to raise suspicions. The Mossos d’Esquadra of the Unit of Sarriá-Sant Gervasi (Barcelona) arrested him on February 18, as the alleged perpetrator of 97 crimes of bank scams with cards.

The 30 -year -old detainee made bank cards in his name. When I paid at stores, I requested the purchase ticket. When working like tÉcnico for a banking entityhe had several datáphones at his disposal and thanks to his knowledge, configured the devices to re -enter the money spent to your account. For this I used the ticket data.

The investigation of the Catalan police started after the complaint of one of the affected shops. Those responsible had observed that after a customer made several card purchases, the receipts had been returned without having returned the products acquired.

The agents were able to observe, through the company of the Datáphones and with the collaboration of the banking entity, that the card belonged to a worker and that The 97 returned movements consisted. The research is still open and the Mossos do not rule out that there are more affected businesses.