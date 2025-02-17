The National Police arrested last week at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport to the adult film content producer Ignacio Allende Fernández, known as Torbe, After the complaint of a young woman for an alleged sexual assault.

According to police sources, the producer landed from a flight from Havana, in Cuba, when police officers arrested him About 13.30 last Thursday Within the framework of the aforementioned complaint by which the crimes of sexual assault, human trafficking and illegal detention are charged.

The next day, as indicated by the sources consulted, the registration of his home was registered and on Saturday Torbe passed to court. The arrest is sustained, among other indications, as he has advanced The countryin the declaration of the alleged victim who has assured the investigators that Wine deceived from his country by the producer And that when he arrived in Spain, he kept her on a floor without being able to leave as she allegedly abused her.

Already in 2016 the adult film producer was arrested, along with nine other people, accused of sexually abuse a child under 16 to which he also recorded in his pornographic videos that then distributed. The organized group was dedicated to child pornography, the trafficking of human beings and bleaching.

However, Torbe got rid of prison since he agreed in 2023 a two -year prison sentence and the payment of a fine of 65,000 euros by recognizing that he recorded and disseminated two sexual videos with two minors. After months of negotiations, the actor’s defense managed to close this agreement in accordance With the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations. Therefore, his conviction of the almost eight years in jail who faced only two was reduced.

Thus, with the penalty of two years in jail, Torbe got rid of prison since he has extinguished another conviction For corruption of minors of 2008, as reported at the time legal sources.

