Two men were arrested in Arenas del Rey (Alhama de Granada) suspected of stealing a 4×4 (SUV) in Játar on the morning gof the 17th of May.

One of those arrested is a 50-year-old, Algerian man, with no criminal record, and the other is a 44-year-old Moroccan man who does have one.

The arrested men allegedly broke a window to gain access but their ‘job’ was made easier because the vehicle owner keeps his car keys in the ignition, so they didn’t need to hotwire it.

The following day, the owner noticed that his car wasn’t he had parked it and reported it stolen to the Guardia Civil. The police then sent out the car description and numberplate details to nearby Guardia Civil posts and patrol cars already out doing their rounds.

It was a patrol out of Arenas del Rey that same afternoon, around 18.00h, which came across the vehicle on the A-402 within the municipality of Alhama de Granada. The officers pulled the car over, arrested the two men, and return the car to its rightful owners.

