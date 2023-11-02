The 23-year-old hostess Ilaria De Rosa, arrested last May 5, has been released from prison. The motive for the arrest? Possession of narcotics

The 23 year old stewardess, Ilaria De Rosaof the airline Avion Express was released from prison in Saudi Arabiawhere she was arrested last year May 4th on charges of possession of narcotics. The girl, originally from a small village in the Trevisowould have been arrested after being found in possession of a joint.

After his release from prison Jeddah prison it is not known whether the 23-year-old will return to Italy, but one thing is certain: the young woman will no longer be able to return to Saudi Arabia, from which she was expelled. The girl would have been boarded on the Rome-bound flight Saudia Airlinesarriving in the capital at 1.40pm.

While he was in one villa in Jeddah to participate in one party with some friends, the police, who raided the house, reported having found a joint on the girl. The young woman has always denied all the accusations. According to the Venetian senator Pierantonio Zanettin De Rosa will not return to Veneto immediately. “Sincere congratulations to vice president of the Council And foreign MinisterAntonio Taiani – underlined Zanettin – who personally followed the delicate matter, and al Farnesina staffwho once again operated with the usual professionalism and efficiency”.

