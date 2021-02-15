The National Police have arrested ‘el Zarco’ in Alicante, one of the most wanted criminals in Colombia. The arrested man had an International Detention Order -OID- in force for different homicides of protected persons and conspiracy to commit aggravated crimes, for which he had a 40-year sentence pending in Colombia. Its location has been possible thanks to international police cooperation with the Colombian Police through the OCN INTERPOL.

The person arrested is a demobilized member of the ELN – Colombian National Liberation Army – dedicated to the recruitment of false positives, that is, the recruitment of innocent civilians to assassinate them in cold blood and present them as combat casualties. Among the facts that are charged with is the recruitment and subsequent delivery to military units in Valle del Cauca and Tolima of 14 youths who were later assassinated and presented as combat casualties.

More specifically, the events that motivate the international claim date back to 2007 when the fugitive participated in the murder of four people. He was also responsible for the death of another six in the municipality of Coyaima, where members of the National Army executed these people, who were later used to pass themselves off as combat victims.

Fluid coordination



The location of the fugitive has been possible thanks to international police cooperation channels. The investigators learned of the existence of an INTERPOL Red Notice for his search and arrest for extradition, and they began steps to find his whereabouts since there was no trace of his stay in our country.

After an exhaustive analysis of his personal and family environment, information was obtained regarding family ties that linked the fugitive with the city of A Coruña, where the investigators finally began the search.

The line of investigation led the agents to a town in the city of Alicante, where a police device was established that allowed their arrest last Saturday. The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority pending the initiation of extradition proceedings.