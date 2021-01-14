Images provided by the Civil Guard during the action against a couple accused of exploiting nine temporary workers in Alicante. CIVIL GUARD / Europa Press

A fight between temporary workers from the same gang has led to the arrest of a couple who exploited the nine day laborers under their charge for a crime against workers’ rights. During the statement about the dispute between colleagues, one of them told the Civil Guard the inhuman conditions in which they lived and performed their work. They stayed in an industrial warehouse with structural deficiencies and without water, they took part of their salary, which was less than what was stipulated in their type of contract, they went out to the fields from Monday to Sunday and had to pay for gasoline out of pocket. The two detainees have already testified before the judge and are free with charges awaiting trial.

The couple, a 31 and 26-year-old man and woman, both of Romanian nationality, acted as corporals from Sollana, a municipality located about 20 kilometers from Valencia. Through a temporary work company (ETT), they recruited seasonal workers for harvesting tasks in different towns in Castellón, Valencia and Alicante, wherever they were called, according to the Civil Guard. They were in charge of organizing everything. They offered a contract, paid salaries and handled orders. They also made sure that the laborers were foreigners, in order to process all the paperwork with the excuse that their employees did not know the language or the legislation well.

At the beginning of 2019, the crew traveled to Pedreguer (Alicante). Two of the workers started a dispute that ended with the complaint of one of them at the Civil Guard headquarters for a crime of injuries. Once before the agents, the day laborer related his living conditions and that of his eight companions, all of Portuguese and Romanian nationality. The testimony gave signs that the gang was being the victim of a case of labor exploitation and led the Anti-Theft in the Field Team of the armed institute to initiate an investigation.

For a year, the agents have corroborated all the accusations made by the temporary worker. Once recruited, the workers went to reside in an industrial warehouse attached to the bosses’ home, “forced, to keep their jobs, to live in crowded conditions and in subhuman conditions,” according to the Civil Guard. The facilities had obvious weaknesses in their structure, flooded when it rained and lacked running water. In fact, the employees, “to wash themselves and wash their clothes, they used the water from the nearby ditches”, describe the same sources.

The working conditions were no better. Those now detained did not comply with all the requirements of the collectors’ agreement established in the Valencian Community. In the first place, registrations with Social Security were associated with the hours produced and not with full days. In addition, they lowered the salary stipulated in piecework by up to 1,000 euros per worker. And, finally, they entered all the payroll in their own bank accounts, with which they “paid in cash ridiculous amounts” and maintained control of wages, in order to force their workers to endure these conditions to collect at the end of the month says the Civil Guard.

Finally, the working hours were extended from Monday to Sunday and lasted longer than those legally established. The only work break that day laborers could afford was “on days when inclement weather did not allow harvesting,” say the sources consulted. The fuel costs of the van in which they traveled, owned by the arrested, were paid by the seasonal workers. And his foremen also kept a small percentage of the collected fruit.

Last December the investigation culminated and the couple who exploited their seasonal workers were arrested. They were accused of an alleged crime against workers’ rights and were brought to justice in a court in Sueca (Valencia). Following their statement, they have been released on charges and are currently awaiting trial.