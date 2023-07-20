National Police agents have proceeded to arrest a 37-year-old individual for allegedly threatening his partner, intimidating her with his vehicle, carrying out very dangerous maneuvers near her, and then fleeing the scene trying to run over several police officers and causing multiple damage to several parked vehicles.

The individual, of Spanish nationality, has been arrested for the commission of the crimes of Attack on an Authority Agent and against Traffic Safety, according to sources from the National Police in a statement.

The events occurred last June, when the CIMACC 091 Operations Room of the National Police received a call alerting that a man was threatening his partner and intimidating her, carrying out highly dangerous maneuvers with his vehicle very close to where she was.

Upon the arrival of the National Police agents, the perpetrator got into the vehicle, starting a high-speed escape during which he tried to run over one of the police officers.

The pursuit, in which several National Police patrols had to participate to catch up with him, took place through different streets of the town of Alcantarilla. Thus, the detainee circulated in the opposite direction of traffic and seriously endangered the integrity of other drivers and pedestrians.

In addition, while fleeing, the detainee caused numerous damages to several parked vehicles, invading the opposite lane, accelerating at maximum speed and hitting the National Police vehicle sharply. At that moment, he fled on foot, accessing the home of her partner, of whom he had a restraining order prohibiting communication and approaching her.

The search and location device established by the National Police allowed a man who fully coincided with the characteristics of the alleged perpetrator to be observed in one of the most conflictive areas of the city, reaching him just before he entered a home, proceeding to his immediate arrest for the crimes of Attack on an Authority Agent and against Traffic Safety

The detainee was made available to the Investigating Court, acting as a Guard, of Murcia for the adoption of the pertinent judicial measures.