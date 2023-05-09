In the last few hours the news of the arrest of Hasbulla Magomedov, the star who has been depopulating on Tik Tok in recent months and suffering from pituitary dwarfism. The mishap dates back to a week ago when Hasbulla and her friends were arrested for blocking traffic while they were celebrating a friend’s bachelor party. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Tik Tok star Hasbulla Magomedov was arrested a week ago in Dagestan, a republic of the Russian Federation. The cause of what happened is to be found by some violations of the highway code. According to some rumors it seems that Hasbulla and her friends blocked traffic while they were celebrating a friend’s bachelor party.

The images starring Hasbulla and his friends and for which they were arrested are circulating on the web and have become nothing short of viral. In detail, the videos show four cars which, along a road, begin to slow down and then suddenly accelerate, thus creating a real unease to circulation.

Needless to say the stunt devised by Hasbulla and his friends has done some damage. In fact, two cars collided but fortunately the accident did not cause physical damage to those involved in the accident. Following what happened, the web star felt compelled to offer his opinion apologies with these words:

We overdid it. We won’t do it again guys. We are truly sorry. We were playing and joking, but I still want to answer. It wasn’t me driving anyway.

After the words of Hasbulla the Deghestan internal affairs spokesman also spoke and commented on the story as follows: