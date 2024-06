Military mobilization in La Paz on Wednesday (26) was denounced by President Luis Arce as an attempted coup d’état | Photo: EFE/Luis Gandarillas

Oppositionist Luis Fernando Camacho, former governor of the department of Santa Cruz who has been imprisoned since the end of 2022, asked the Bolivian Parliament, with international help, to investigate the military mobilization that took place in La Paz on Wednesday (26).

A movement led by General Juan José Zúñiga, former commander general of the Armed Forces, surrounded the Bolivian government headquarters for several hours.

“As elected governor of Santa Cruz, I demand two clear things from President Luis Arce. The first, an explanation of what happened yesterday. Was it a media spectacle organized by the government itself, as General Zúñiga says? Was it just the madness of some soldiers? Was it simply another example of a lack of control? What happened yesterday? Explain and show your face, president”, wrote Camacho on Facebook this Thursday (27).

“The second thing I demand is a parliamentary commission that works with the support of international observers, to investigate what really happened yesterday,” he added.

On Wednesday, Zúñiga even called for the “release of all political prisoners,” including Camacho and former interim president Jeanine Añez, both imprisoned on charges of a coup d’état due to the political crisis that resulted in the resignation of Evo Morales in 2019, amid allegations of electoral fraud.

Hours later, Zúñiga was arrested and said that Wednesday’s military mobilization had actually been designed by Luis Arce to increase his popularity.

Arrested on December 29, 2022, Camacho still held the position of governor of Santa Cruz from inside the Chonchocoro prison, until being replaced in January of this year by vice-governor Mario Joaquín Aguilera Cirbián after a court order.