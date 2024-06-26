Several leaders and former representatives of Latin American countries spoke out this Wednesday (26) against a military mobilization at the Bolivian government headquarters, in La Paz, classified by President Luis Arce and his former political ally Evo Morales like a blow.

Jeanine Añez, who was interim president of Bolivia between 2019 and 2020, after Morales’ resignation amid allegations of electoral fraud, and who was later arrested and convicted on coup charges, condemned Wednesday’s action.

“Total repudiation of the mobilization of military personnel in Plaza Murillo with the aim of destroying the constitutional order, the MAS [Movimento ao Socialismo, partido governista]with Arce and Evo, must be removed through a vote in the year 2025. We Bolivians will defend democracy”, he stated in a statement on X.

The dictator of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, wrote on the same social network that he is outraged by “the abuse of democracy and the Bolivian people shown in the images of the international press this afternoon in Bolivia”.

“We repudiate the ongoing coup attempt and extend all the solidarity of the Cuban government and people to brother Luis Arce,” he stated.

Peronist Alberto Fernández, former president of Argentina (2019-2023), said that “the anti-democratic uprising of some units of the Bolivian Army only deserves the most energetic repudiation”.

“My unconditional support for President Luis Arce, and I call for the firm defense of democracy. Let us not allow the will of the people to be disrespected. Go!” he stated.

Conservative politicians also condemned the military mobilization in Bolivia, including the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

“Paraguay condemns the irregular mobilizations of the Bolivian army denounced by President Luis Arce. We make an energetic call to respect democracy and the rule of law,” he wrote in X.

Also conservative, the Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, was another who spoke.

“We strongly condemn the events unfolding in Bolivia, carried out by a sector of the armed forces, which threaten its democratic and constitutional order. We express our solidarity with the legitimate government of President Luis Arce,” said Lacalle Pou.