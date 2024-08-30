Arrested ex-mayor of Novy Urengoy Voronov asked to be sent to SVO

The arrested former mayor of Novy Urengoy Andrei Voronov asked to be sent to the special military operation zone (SVO). This was reported by URA.RU.

Voronov said that, given his active civic position, he would like to sign a contract with the Defense Ministry. He added that he knows how to use weapons and is in good physical shape.

According to the investigation, Voronov, while holding the position of deputy governor of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, received a bribe in the form of performing and paying for design services in his home from representatives of the organization. In return, he promised general patronage in concluding and executing state contracts in the region.

Voronov’s arrest became known on July 3.