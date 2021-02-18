The National Police arrested an individual in the Granada town of Almuñécar for allegedly defrauding 250,000 and a million euros to different department stores in the provinces of Almería, Granada, Madrid, Murcia and Seville, using up to 44 false identities.

To do this, it had very sophisticated means and technical knowledge, which enabled it to produce high-quality false identity documents. The agents verified that the detainee had been living with a False identity to hinder their location and involvement in illegal activities. The investigations began in June 2020, when the financial service of one of the affected department stores reported fraudulent activity that it had detected in the application for one of the cards that the company offers to its customers.

Various procedures allowed the agents to identify the suspect and discover that he had a high degree of specialization and knowledge on how to operate in the financial market, techniques necessary to pass the controls arranged by scammed companies. In the first place, it prepared the necessary documentation to contract the cards: false ID, obtaining a telephone number, false account number and delivery address of the card. Later, he would appear at the shopping center requesting the issuance of a card.

To comply with the requirements requested in the form, he would provide a contact number for a prepaid phone card, which he had previously obtained with the false documentation, as well as an email address and a postal address to send the card. The postal addresses for the receipt of the cards corresponded to uninhabited addresses and with easy access to the mailbox from the public thoroughfare in order to collect the letters sent with the cards and keys. These were addresses located in different provinces of the Spanish territory, with special incidence in the province of Granada.

Once the individual collected the cards, he proceeded to deplete your credit, which could reach 8,000 euros per card, through withdrawals at ATMs, purchases in establishments and deferred purchases. In addition, he had requested independent financing of the card balances to make more purchases and increase the profit obtained, thereby consuming the crime.

I lived with someone else’s identity



Research carried out by the National Police It made it possible to verify that the affiliations provided in the hiring belonged, for the most part, to deceased persons or that they simply did not exist. The charges and delivery addresses belonged to the provinces of Almería, Madrid, Murcia, Seville and, above all, Granada.

After verifying that the suspect had contracted business bank cards in an irregular manner and his place of residence was ascertained, an entry was made and registration at an address in Almuñécar, where a laboratory was located with sophisticated devices, various tools and computer devices for falsifying documents. Among them were discovered several computers, several laser printers, a plastic card printer, a hydraulic press and material for its production, which proves the crime of document falsification and fraud.

In addition, several were intervened in the falsification process, blank supports, various computer and audiovisual material and a vehicle. It was also found that the detainee had been living with the identity of another person in order to hinder their true identification and the action of justice. At this time, investigation efforts continue and new arrests are not ruled out.