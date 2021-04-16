Agents of National Police have proceeded to the arrest of a 32-year-old man of Moroccan nationality, as the alleged perpetrator of robbery with violence and / or intimidation.

The victim, who was trying to mediate an argument between two men, was surprised by one of them when put a knife in his stomach and demanded that he hand over the money he was carrying. The victim he reacted by pushing his assailant, who fled the scene on the run, at the time when the assailant himself proceeded to call the police and provided the description of the person who had just tried to rob him.

The agents of the Motorcycle Unit managed to find an individual who matched the characteristics and, after confirming that he was the alleged perpetrator, they proceeded to arrest him for a crime of robbery with violence and / or intimidation. The policemen intervened the knife with which, moments before, he had tried to intimidate the injured party.

The arrested, who had already been detained on another occasion and that, furthermore, his administrative situation in Spain has not been regularized, he has been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of the Guard of this city, who has decreed his entry into prison.