A 46-year-old man has been arrested for a crime of attempted murder after beating his 79-year-old mother in the parish of Santa María de Sacos in the Pontevedra municipality of Cerdedo-Cotobade.

The victim remains admitted to the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital in Vigo, where he was transferred by medical helicopter from Health Urxencias 061. with critical prognosis due to the beating allegedly inflicted by his son.

According to sources close to the investigation, the detainee is also hospitalized, if applicable, in the psychiatric unit from the Montecelo Hospital in Pontevedra.

The events took place at noon last Thursday, around 2:00 p.m., at the family home where the victim resides, located in Vila de Abaixo in the parish of Santa María de Sacos.









The first indications from the investigation indicate that the son beat his mother until she was in critical condition. An hour later, the male fHe was arrested in the vicinity of the house, where a group of neighbors were gathered. who notified the Civil Guard of the presence of the suspect.

In fact, as the subdelegate of the Government in Pontevedra, Abel Losada, reported this Friday in statements to the media, and as reported by Europa Press, it was the neighbors who raised the alarm at 112 after finding the woman lying on the ground.

Once arrested, the son, who usually resides in the Pontevedra municipality of Barro, was transferred to the psychiatry unit of the Pontevedra Provincial Hospital, where he continues to be admitted this Friday morning. He is being investigated for the crime of attempted homicide.