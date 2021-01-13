Agents of the Murcia National Police detained a man late Tuesday morning who threatened and pointed a shotgun at his ex-partner, with the alleged intention of shooting, when he was in his home accompanied by his brother-in-law. The familiar’s quick reaction prevented him from finally pulling the trigger by hitting him on the head with a wooden stick and disarming him. When the attacker regained consciousness, he tried to flee but was intercepted by a patrol, according to sources close to the police action.

«You don’t know who you’re playing with, I’m not going to leave you alone in the fucking life. I’m going to go and I’m going to roll it up for you, and let you know that I’m well loaded ». This is the threat that the woman received on her mobile from her ex-partner minutes before he appeared at the home where she lived alone. Later, after the ill-fated visit, he would understand that with that “I’m well loaded” in the message, he meant that he was carrying a shotgun loaded with two cartridges.

The attempted homicide occurred in the Murcian district of La Raya at around 11:30 p.m. last Monday. The woman, in her 30s, was in the backyard of her house accompanied by her brother-in-law, when they saw her ex-boyfriend, 35 years old and with whom she had had a relationship for several years, arrive in a vehicle armed with a shotgun. . When he realized that he was armed, the family member took a wooden stick and went to the car, hitting it and breaking one of the front windows with the pretense that the man would leave. However, he did not and turned the weapon towards them. The woman and her brother-in-law managed to close the patio door to prevent the attacker from entering, who pointed his gun at his ex-girlfriend through the cracks in a metal fence that surrounds the compound, supposedly with the intention of shooting him, according to knowledgeable sources. of the facts.

A quick reaction



At that moment, the companion hit him with the wooden stick on the head and left him semi-conscious, something that he took advantage of to disarm him. Next, they called the National Police and a patrol went to the home, where the agents intercepted the attacker as he was leaving in his vehicle. The woman stated in her complaint, presented at dawn on Tuesday, that it was not the first time that she threatened, attacked and insulted her, although she had never reported it.

Finally, the suspect was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital to be treated for his head injuries. Later, he was arrested and transferred to the premises of the district police station in the Carmen neighborhood and brought to justice, accused of the crimes of attempted murder, ill-treatment, serious threats and illegal possession of weapons.