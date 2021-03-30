The National Police have arrested this man and another as an accessory. Both intended to leave the country in the next few hours Image of the detainee.

The National Police have already arrested the alleged perpetrator of the shot that killed a DJ during an illegal party in a Marbella villa. This has been confirmed by the Provincial Police Station, from where they have reported that it is a 30-year-old male of German nationality, who has been arrested, in addition to the death of this person, as accused of the crimes of omission of the duty to help and illegal possession of weapons.

His arrest took place on the morning of this Tuesday in the Malaga capital. In addition, the investigation of the National Police has also resulted in the arrest of one more person, who would have acted as a cover-up.

He is 28 years old and a German national. The two, as specified by the Provincial Police Station, they planned to leave the country in the next few hours.