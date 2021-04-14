Matlab Sultanov, detained on suspicion of the murder of thief in law Ali Heydarov (Albert Ryzhy), pleaded guilty. On Wednesday, April 14, reports TASS with reference to the source.

The man said that he did not receive a monetary reward for the murder of a crime boss, and claims that there was a personal conflict between them.

The murder of Red in the fitness center of the Alye Parusa residential complex became known on Monday, April 12. It is assumed that the crime was committed with the use of a combat submachine gun, which the killer brought with him in his bag. A criminal case was initiated under Articles 105 (Murder) and 222 (Illegal arms trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

Now investigators are working on two versions of Heydarov’s murder. According to one of them, the reason for the murder could be the revenge of the representatives of the thieves’ world for the cooperation of the authority with law enforcement agencies. According to another version, in the criminal environment, Ryzhy was considered an unofficial customer of the murder of the main thief in law of Azerbaijan, Nadir Salifov (Guli).