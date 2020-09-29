A 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of supplying arms and bullets to criminals in Delhi and adjoining states. Police sources said that five illegal guns and 10 cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from Amir Ahmed, a resident of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the accused has admitted that he has supplied 50 illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the last five years. Police sources said information about Ahmed’s involvement in the case came to light on September 17 when police arrested a person named Sunil from whose possession a country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered. He said that the accused revealed that he had seized the weapons from the supplier of Kairana. Police sources said a team was later sent to identify the illegal weapon supplier.

He said that on September 25, the interstate supplier of illegal arms Amir was informed that he was coming here to supply a large quantity of illegal weapons to a gangster from Najafgarh near Dhaula Kuan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Devendra Arya said a trap was laid to nab the accused and was caught while he was waiting for the buyer to arrive.

During interrogation, Amir revealed that he had purchased the weapons from him from Bilal, a resident of Shamli, and had come to supply them to a crook of Najafgarh.

According to the official, Aamir used to pay 2,500 for each bag and Rs 300 for cartridges to Bilal and sold them for Rs 8,000 and 500 respectively.

He said that Amir used to work as a welder at first, but later came into illegal work after coming in contact with illegal arms sellers. The officer said that he was arrested by the Kairana police in 2013 under the NDPS Act.