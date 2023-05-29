The National Police arrested a 29-year-old man for robbing three times in less than a week in a store in the center of Murcia. It was one of the shop assistants who notified the Corps that an “acquaintance” had stolen various products from them in recent days, he had returned to the store with the same criminal intent.

According to the statement of the store manager, when asking the suspect to return the stolen products, which he had hidden in his clothes, he tried to flee the establishment, and the employee intervened to avoid him, at which time there was a strong struggle between both, increasing the detainee’s aggressiveness towards her. Finally, the insistence of the employee allowed her to recover the bag that the detainee was carrying, which contained various items stolen from various businesses in the area.

Thanks to the description offered by the worker, both physical and regarding the direction in which she fled, the agents were able to locate the suspect, who during a search seized various items stolen from various locations in the area.

The detainee, who is charged with the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation and has more than 22 arrests for similar acts, has been filed with a restraining order from the affected commercial establishment.