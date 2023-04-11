Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 08:58





The San Javier Local Police have arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of the assault on a young woman with a disability on a street in the town. The suspect, according to police sources, was already being sought by the Civil Guard for three other lootings in cars and the robbery of a bag carried out in just 24 hours.

A call from 112 put the local police officers on alert, reporting that the bag had been stolen from a user of the Aidemar association (Association for the Integration of the Disabled in the Mar Menor region). The suspect, according to the witness account, fled in the direction of the San Francisco Javier neighborhood, in the municipality. Several units went to the area to try to find the perpetrator of the robbery who, according to the victim, had stolen her bag and had escaped from her while insulting and making threatening gestures at her and the other citizens present in the area.

The Local Police managed to catch up with him on Calle Jiménez de Gregorio, about 400 meters from the place where the assault had occurred. The agents immediately recognized the suspect, a Moroccan who had already been identified on many occasions for similar events. He was carrying objects, cash and documentation from other people. The police officers then contacted the Civil Guard, which confirmed that the suspect was being sought for other robberies carried out in the last 24 hours. The defendant, who has no known address, was arrested and taken to the Civil Guard barracks in La Ribera.