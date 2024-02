Alejandro Hernández and Nicolás Van Looy Alicante Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 09:13











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This morning, members of the Civil Guard arrested the man accused of killing his romantic partner, a 44-year-old woman, in the Alicante town of Alfàs del Pi, according to Benemérita sources.

The discovery of the woman's body…