The Civil Guard has arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting several minors of age, friends of her own daughter, in her house located in a municipality in the Horta Sud region of Valencia. According to investigation sources, the arrested person was already subject to two legal claims as a result of another sexual assault committed on a girl years ago in a town in the Ribera Alta.

The investigation began following a complaint filed by a nine-year-old minor, accompanied by a family member. The victim stated that she was invited by a friend of the same age to stay the night at a home. At night, when he went to bed, he was surprised by the presence of a camera pointing towards the bed marriage where she was going to spend the night with her friend, the father of this girl and his current partner.

In the early morning, she woke up when she felt that her friend’s father was caressing her buttocksamong other acts of a sexual nature, in which he did not stop until his partner woke up.

The next morning he began to receive proposals and sexual innuendos from her friend’s father and, in the afternoon, when using the bathroom after going to the pool, she noticed that a mobile phone was arranged on a shelf with the camera focused on the mirror. When she left the bathroom, she continued to be sexually harassed by her friend’s father, which caused her to finally call her relative to pick her up, telling him what had happened and then filing the corresponding complaint.

Once the alleged perpetrator of these events was identified, it was found that he was a wanted person since there were two legal claims for his arrest, one of them as a result of another sexual assault allegedly committed two years ago in a town in the Ribera Alta of Valencia and where the victim had been another minor.

Given the high probability that this individual had recorded the minor, the entry and search of her home was carried out, with the aim of obtaining said recordings and proceeding to her arrest.

In the search carried out, various memory devices were seized where, preliminarily, a multitude of image and video files of pedophilia and other violent content. The existence of a camera installed in front of the bed was also verified and was controlled remotely by the perpetrator.

The wanted person, who was not at home at the time of the entry, was located and detained that day, after an intense search, in a town in Castellón. Among his belongings he carried an identification document in the name of a third person to avoid identification and arrest.

Multitude of pedophile videos

At the time of the arrest, several telephone terminals were seized where a multitude of images and videos of pedophile content similar to those found in his home were found. Recordings were also discovered that included both the touching reported by the minor that occurred during the night, as well as recordings of the minor in the bathrooms of the home, as well as different recordings of her body, made surreptitiously during those days, for which the detained had several applications installed “spy recording” on these phones to avoid detection.

It was also observed through the analysis of his phones that this individual participated in internet application chats, where its users shared all types of pedophile files and great sexual violence, the agents discovering more than 11,000 digital files of pedophile content that the investigated person had stored on his electronic devices.

In addition to this, among the image files analyzed, some recordings made furtively of another minor of a similar age to the complainant were found, both when she was using the bathroom, as well as other recordings in which the author focused on her areas. intimate without her realizing it.

A second victim

Given the indications that the detained person had repeated these behaviors with another minor and given the high probability that these criminal behaviors had not consisted or had only consisted of furtive recordings, a second telematic investigation was then initiated in order to identify the victim.

Finally, it was found out that it was a nine-year-old girl also residing in a town in Horta Sud of Valencia. It was found that this minor had shared time in a home with the alleged aggressor, and it emerged that, in addition to having made these recordings on the minor in a furtive manner, he had subjected her to touching and sexual propositions on different occasions, when the detainee He was left alone with her.

The detainee is a 32 year old man who is charged with two crimes of sexual assault on minors under 16 years of age, possession and production of child pornography, and usurpation of marital status. He is currently in prison. The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Catarroja (Valencia).