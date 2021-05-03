A 31-year-old man was arrested by the Civil Guard in the Murcian district of Cabezo de Torres, accused of sexually assaulting a minor. According to sources close to the case, the suspect, a Colombian national, was a friend of the victim’s family, who has now reached the age of majority. Supposedly he had relationships with her from 12 to 16 years old.

Even if the teenager, apparently, assured that the relationships were consensual, the facts would constitute an alleged crime of sexual assault given his young age. In Spain, the minimum age for sexual consent is 16, as stated in the Penal Code.

The arrest took place last Saturday at the suspect’s home, in the aforementioned district. Investigators from the Civil Guard are now trying to locate more minors with whom the accused could have contacted. At the moment, the sources specified, a possible second victim was located.