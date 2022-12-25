The Civil Police of the Federal District is investigating the participation of others involved in the attempt to explode a bomb in an area close to the capital’s airport. Last Saturday, the 24th, a businessman from Pará was arrested and confessed to having set up the artifact, claiming that he wanted to “cause chaos” in protest against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The man is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and has connections with other Bolsonaristas who camp in front of the Army Headquarters with coup appeals against Lula’s election.

An arsenal with two shotguns, a rifle, two revolvers, three pistols, in addition to hundreds of ammunition and five explosive emulsions was seized in an apartment rented by him in the Sudoeste neighborhood of Brasília.

“There are other people involved who will be identified and arrested”, said the director general of the Civil Police of the DF, delegate Robson Cândido, at a press conference. “He wanted, his group, would like to draw attention, precisely to go to the airport and explode this artifact there to cause a riot within our city with their ideological, political objective”, he said.

According to the police, the man who confessed to having set up an explosive on Estrada Parque Aeroporto, close to Brasília International Airport, is a 54-year-old businessman who traveled from Pará to Brasília to participate in demonstrations in support of President Jair Bolsonaro. The explosive device was found beside the roadway, on the lawn of a median site.

According to Cândido, there was an attempt to activate the bomb, but the device did not explode. For him, the businessman wanted to implement “chaos”. “He is part of this movement in support of the current president and they are imbued with this mission, which according to them is ideological. This is an act that never existed in Brasilia. If this material entered the airport it would be a tragedy never seen before. Their intention was to explode (the bomb) and cause this turmoil based on this ideology”, said the delegate.

The man, whose name was not released, was found and arrested in an apartment in Sudoeste, in the central region of the Federal District. The businessman was charged with illegally possessing and carrying weapons, ammunition and explosives and a crime against the democratic rule of law.

The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that the explosive device had “a quarry emulsion”. The senator-elect praised the police for the operation. “Complimentary from the Civil Police of the DF for the arrest and apprehensions carried out this night, with an apparent connection with the explosive device this morning. Photos show the terrible effect of extremism in Brazil. May we all pray tonight for peace,” he posted on Twitter.