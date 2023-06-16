Friday, June 16, 2023, 10:45



A 38-year-old man of Spanish nationality was arrested in Yecla for robbing the cash register of a Yecla supermarket after threatening with a knife. After fleeing, the individual was detained by agents of the Local Police and the National Police thanks to the description provided by witnesses and workers.

Last Friday, June 9, the man entered the establishment hooded and wielding a bladed weapon. After escaping, officers set up a search device to find the suspect. They didn’t have to go far. In the vicinity of the supermarket they found an individual who matched the profile they were looking for and, upon seeing the agents, he threw the cash register under a vehicle.

The agents seized the weapon he was carrying and arrested the man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery and intimidation, for which he was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on Duty in Yecla, which ordered the appropriate judicial measures.