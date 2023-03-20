Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:23





The National Police arrested a 36-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of two robberies with force in a telephone establishment in Molina de Segura that took place on the same night, according to the Corps in a statement.

The investigation of the events began when the agents received a notice from the CIMACC-091 Operations Room reporting a robbery at said store. Once there, the police verified that the accesses had been forced and that both mobile phones and cash had been stolen from the cash register. Thanks to the local alarm center, the physical characteristics and clothing of the alleged thief can be recorded.

A few hours later, the National Police was again alerted to another robbery at the same establishment. At that moment, the security company realized that the individual who had accessed the store on this occasion was the same person who had previously committed the theft. The agents verified that he had forced entry to the premises in a similar way and stole three more terminals.

Thanks to the investigations carried out, the police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, a man who was in the vicinity of the store and who matches the description provided by the alarm center. During the arrest, the individual tried to flee on foot, although moments later he was intercepted. The man was placed at the disposal of the Acting Court of Molina de Segura who ordered his immediate admission to prison.