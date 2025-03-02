The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested for reckless homicide this Saturday afternoon to one of the drivers involved in the frontal clash in the C-16 at the height of Cercs (Barcelona) of this noon, for being the alleged responsible for the accident in which a 59 -year -old woman from Barcelona has died.

The detainee, who has given negative in alcohol, would have invaded the opposite lane, as reported by the Mossoswhat has produced the frontal clash with another tourism at kilometer 101 of the C-16, in which five people have been injured in a less serious state.

Emergency services have received the notice at 12 noon, as reported by the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT), while the D’Evrències Mèdiques (SEM) system has communicated in a message of ‘X’ that of the five affected, two have been transferred to the Manresa hospital and three to the Berga hospital.