A man has been arrested in the Murcian district of El Raal for attacking and destroying the glass of a cafeteria, according to sources close to the investigation. The suspect, who was recorded on video, was arrested by off-duty local police officers from Beniel and Murcia.

The events occurred early this Sunday on Calle Mayor when this man, of North African origin, allegedly began to rebuke some neighbors. Some customers of the cafeteria began to record it with his phones and he, as it was recorded on video, rammed hard against the glass of the premises, breaking it. Inside the establishment was an octogenarian woman.

The altercation alerted an off-duty Beniel Local Police officer who was nearby. He approached to see what was happening and began to chase the suspect, managing to intercept him after a long run. He was helped by another agent of the Murcia Local Police, also off duty, who was in the area. The suspect faces alleged crimes of injury and damage.