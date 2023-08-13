The Civil Guard caught a person red-handed while capturing goldfinches on a farm in Caravaca de la Cruz. The individual captured the birds using a loud call and numerous sticks impregnated with glue that he placed on the trees.

During the performance, specialists from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) and the civil guards recovered two goldfinch. They also seized 50 plastic twigs, a bottle of glue, two cages, and a claim that makes sounds similar to those of birds.

The investigation began when they detected the presence of a person on a farm in Caravaca de la Cruz, who used a sound call to attract birds. As they approached the farm, the agents observed how a series of cross-shaped twigs had been placed on the tops of two fruit trees, impregnated with a sticky substance known as garter.

Two caged goldfinch (carduelis carduelis) specimens without rings were also found at the site, of which this person could not prove their legal origin.

The method used for the capture of birds is considered a massive and non-selective method that can negatively affect this type of population and the ecosystem and that, in addition to capturing these songbirds, allows the capture of other birds that come to the claim, whose wings are stuck in the liniment preventing them from flying.

The alleged poacher is attributed the crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals for using prohibited gear to hunt birds. The proceedings investigated and the author were made available to the Caravaca de la Cruz Investigating Court.

Crime related to the protection of flora and fauna



The Criminal Code, in its article on crimes related to the protection of flora and fauna, establishes prison sentences of 6 months to 2 years or a fine of 8 to 24 months and, in any case, special disqualification from profession or officio and special disqualification for the exercise of the right to hunt or fish for a period of one to three years.