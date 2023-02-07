Beatriz was a lawyer and an official of the Ministry of Finance. She was 47 years old and had been divorced from Lite, a 46-year-old high school teacher. The process was not friendly and they were in a lawsuit for the custody of their 9 and 7-year-old children in common. On Sunday afternoon the father had spent the afternoon with the children and went to deliver them to his mother at the end of the day. The boys were already out of the car, at the entrance of their home in Baiona, Pontevedra.

It was the time of the farewells, around 9:00 p.m., when Lite hit Beatriz hard on the back of the head, then wounded her several times with a deep-cut machete, while she tried to defend herself. The large bloodstain on the white wall and on her lawn, on the way to the garage, is the vestige of the brutality and viciousness with which she was murdered.

His children, according to local media, witnessed the anger of the father, who the investigations point to as the alleged perpetrator of the murder. Some neighbors have given details of the crime. «She always said that she was going to kill her; She was always afraid, “said one of her relatives, through tears. According to witnesses, the man made the two children return to his car and fled with them. “Everything comes because they took temporary custody of her,” said another neighbor of hers to the Atlas agency, although the information that has come out about her is that he had denounced her for failing to comply with her visitation regime. There were no previous complaints of ill-treatment.

On the run, the alleged murderer with bloody clothes took the children to the house of their parents, the paternal grandparents. The man did not stay there and continued to flee from him.

Beatriz’s body was found that same night and picked up early Monday morning. The weapon was not at the crime scene. The following day, Lito was arrested by the National Police in Ourense, who took him to the Civil Guard, in Pontevedra. Until now, he has refused to testify and, therefore, has not confessed what the evidence tells.

popular outrage



At noon some 200 residents gathered in Baiona, Pontevedra, to show their rejection of the sexist crime, which if confirmed would be the eighth of the year and the 1,190 since a specific record of gender violence began in 2003. The city council decreed three days of mourning and held a new demonstration, which has had replicas in other municipalities, such as Redondela, Val Miñor or Nigrán.

In the samples of pain they described Beatriz as “a good woman”, who “began to live, with her new house”, Europa Press collected the statements of the attendees. “They didn’t even touch the children to him but since she was so good she left them to him.”